Armenia is a good friend, says U.S. Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is a good friend and partner to the United States, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills has said at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who visited the embassy ahead of the Independence Day.

“We are honored to receive you in the U.S. Embassy on this beautiful day, when we celebrate our independence. Armenia is a good friend and partner to the United States and I am looking forward to continuous cooperation in line with our common democratic values,” said Richard Mills.



Nikol Pashinyan was appreciative in his remarks of the close cooperation between Armenia and the United States.



“We are ready to work together to give new impetus to bilateral collaboration, expanding economic and trade ties along the way,” said Pashinyan and thanked the United States for the assistance provided throughout the years.



Richard Mills has stressed that the U.S. remains willing to provide consulting, technical and financial assistance to Armenia.



Additionally, the parties have discussed matters relating to deeper involvement of American investors and facilitation of bilateral trade ties, including fulfillment of current potential.