EU is ready to assist Armenia with organizing snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and the European Union have issued a joint press statement today after the first meeting of the Partnership Council.

The council is the highest body established under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to supervise the implementation of the agreement and to discuss issues of mutual interest.



We present below several excerpts from the joint press statement.



On recent developments in Armenia



The Partnership Council welcomed the peaceful nature of the recent protests in Armenia, which led to a democratic change of government in accordance with the Constitutional framework. The EU praised the general restraint exercised by all sides and called for continued, inclusive dialogue among all political stakeholders, including civil society. The EU welcomed the Armenian Government’s clear commitment to fight against corruption and the concrete action the Armenian Government has taken in this field. The EU reconfirmed its support, including technical and financial assistance, for reforms to enhance democracy, rule of law and respect of human rights, as well as to increase prosperity and socioeconomic resilience in Armenia.



On snap elections



The Partnership Council highlighted the importance of amending Armenia's electoral code in line with OSCE ODIHR recommendations to build confidence in the electoral process. The EU expressed its readiness to assist Armenia with the organization and monitoring of new elections.



On judicial system



The Partnership Council also stressed that an effective and independent judicial system is essential for the rule of law and an important precondition for economic and social development; indicated the need for swift progress with the development of a new Criminal Code and a new Criminal Procedural Code, and stressed the importance of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation.



On Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement



The EU reiterated its support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



On Syrian Armenians



The Partnership Council underlined that finding a lasting and credible political solution to the conflict in Syria is of utmost importance. To help integrate Syrian refugees in Armenia, the EU mobilized EUR 3 million under the Madad Fund.



On Armenia-Turkey relations



The EU reiterated its commitment to support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey and encouraged both sides to engage in this process without any preconditions.