Armenia and OSCE discuss continuity of joint programs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia places a high value on multilateral cooperation in the OSCE framework, which has facilitated important reforms in the country.
Mnatsakanyan has made that statement while addressing permanent representatives of around two dozen OSCE member states at the meeting in Yerevan today.
The OSCE ambassadors noted that the regional visit after a six-year interval provides the parties with good opportunities to learn about recent developments in Armenia on the spot and assess the state of regional security.
The meeting attendees attached importance to continuity of OSCE programs in Armenia, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan announced his commitment to the initiatives he heads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.