OSCE Ambassadors visit South Caucasus



Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of 25 Permanent Representatives to the OSCE will be traveling to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan from 18 to 22 June 2018.

In all three countries, the ambassadors will meet with representatives of the national authorities and parliaments, as well as with civil society.

Armenian FM: closure of OSCE Office set a negative precedent


“The visit aims to reconfirm the ambassadors’ support to stability, peace and prosperity in line with OSCE commitments and principles as well as their support to the OSCE’s past, current and potential future engagement in each of the three countries”, OSCE press office informs.

