Pashinyan talks his relations with Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that he is "in good, honest relations” with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“We have established these relations from the very first moment. Our relations do not have dark corners, which is very important. We discuss everything directly. We pose questions and answer them directly. Vladimir Vladimirovich has this type of personality. In my view, this style of communication is very convenient for him, and frankly speaking, I prefer it too. Our relations are developing in a fast and constructive manner,” Armenian PM told in an interview to RT TV.



Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenian-Russian relations have no problematic side.



“Russia and Armenia are sovereign countries. The interests of our countries coincide in many ways, but differences can also exist. The most important aspect is the atmosphere which prevails during those discussions.



I have always told that we will develop better relations than before. We didn’t have any problematic issues at the meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich. Certain issues were solved on the spot and others were left for more detailed discussion,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said.