Armenian FM and UK Minister of State talk bilateral ties in a phone call

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has had a phone conversation today with UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan.
According to Armenian MFA, the conversation was initiated by the British side.
Alan Duncan has congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his appointment as Foreign Minister and said he hopes the bilateral relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom will keep developing with joint efforts.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has relayed to Sir Duncan the information about recent developments in Armenia, the priorities outlined in the new government program, and the efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Alan Duncan serves as Minister of State for Europe and the Americas since July 2016. His predecessor was David Lidington, with whom Mediamax did an interview back in 2012.
