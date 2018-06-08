Mnatsakanyan comments on Azerbaijan’s possible rapprochement with EAEU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has commented on the possibility of closer relations between Azerbaijan and the EAEU in the interview to Kommersant.



Baku is rumored to be looking closely at the Eurasian Economic Union. If Azerbaijan really decides to move in that direction and go for rapprochement with the union, what position will Armenia take?



Today Azerbaijan is a country that blocks Armenia, undertakes unilateral actions against Armenia. Baku’s policy is aimed at preventing any interaction, trust building, and human contact. We are dealing with a country that is promoting the atmosphere of hatred with any means available. Just look at the expressions Azerbaijan uses against Armenia and all Armenians. EAEU is an organization for cooperation. What do you expect us to do?



I can sum up your answer in one sentence: if Azerbaijan decides to join EAEU, Armenia will object.



You have defined Armenia’s stance on the issue.



It was more of a question if I could define Armenia’s stance in that way.



In all earnest, we cannot ignore the real state of affairs.



EAEU makes decisions by a consensus. Azerbaijan will not become an observer if Armenia objects it.



We cannot ignore the real state of affairs while discussing matters of cooperation. The reality is that we are dealing with a complete refusal from any kind of relations. Azerbaijan refuses even human contact, let alone economic ties. So, what do we mean here? Do we want to have an observer that ignores one of the members of the organization? Do we want an observer who says the country is not worth contacting?