Armenian FM: Relations with Russia are “natural and rational”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held a power breakfast today with deputies and senators representing all political factions of Russian Federation Council and State Duma.
According to Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has touched on recent events in Armenia, stressing that the agenda was strictly domestic and all changes took place in the legal framework of Armenian Constitution.
The Foreign Minister has introduced the new government’s program and the key vectors it outlines in foreign policy. He has also emphasized that the allied relations between Armenia and Russia are “natural and rational”.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has spoken in detail about the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and highlighted the significant contribution of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including Russia, to the peace process. Mnatsakanyan has pointed out that the status of Artsakh and the security of its people are the priority for Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.