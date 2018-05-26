President Sarkissian talks recent changes in Armenia with Georgian leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili had a meeting on May 25 in the framework of the president’s working visit to Tbilisi.

“The parties shared their mutual appreciation for dynamically developing and strengthening relations between the two friendly nations. President Sarkissian and Prime Minister Kvirikashvili noted they are proud of the common history of Armenia and Georgia, throughout which the two nations learned from each other and can now rejoice for each other’s achievements,” said the Armenian presidential press service.



“They also touched upon recent changes in Armenia,” adds the press service. “The Georgian Prime Minister noted particularly the civil, peaceful resolution of the crisis and President Sarkissian’s role in it, stressing that Georgia is interested in stability in the neighboring country.”



Armen Sarkissian also met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.



“Active state-to-state dialogue based on traditional friendship and historical rapport between our countries creates significant preconditions for outlining new areas of cooperation,” said Sarkissian.



The President invited his Georgian colleagues to make a visit to Armenia.