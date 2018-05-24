Armenian FM: We mobilized all resources for La Francophonie summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakhanyan has received today Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, Director of the office of the international organization of La Francophonie (OIF), and Hervé Ladsous, Special Adviser to the Secretary General of La Francophonie.

According to MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakhanyan has emphasized that the Armenian authorities attach great importance to the La Francophonie summit and the upcoming chairmanship in the organization is a priority in Armenia’s foreign policy.



The parties have discussed the preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, due to be held in Yerevan this year.



