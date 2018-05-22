Vahagn Melikyan appointed MFA Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vahagn Melikyan has been appointed Secretary General of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Mr Melikyan has served as Deputy Minister of Diaspora from March 2015 until May 2018.



One of the most experienced diplomats in Armenia, Vahagn Melikyan has worked as Armenian ambassador to Argentina and UAE in different periods of his career and headed the MFA’s State Protocol Service for a long time.