Two military universities to unite

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and the Marshal Khanferyants Aviation University will merge.
As a result a Military Academy named after Vazgen Sargsyan will be established.
According to the decision, the aim is to “increase the efficiency of the educational process, facilitate the process of institutional accreditation.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.