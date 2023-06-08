Two military universities to unite - Mediamax.am

Two military universities to unite


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and the Marshal Khanferyants Aviation University will merge.

As a result a Military Academy named after Vazgen Sargsyan will be established.

 

According to the decision, the aim is to “increase the efficiency of the educational process, facilitate the process of institutional accreditation.”

