Armenia to form trilateral agenda with Artsakh and Diaspora

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference kicked off today. The event hosts 120 representatives from Armenia, Artsakh and 24 countries that have Armenian diaspora.

“The education sector is developing values that will become the basis of Armenians’ political and cultural agenda in the future,” said Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.



According to him, the Pan-Armenian conference, which convenes in the republic once in two years, is aimed at opening discussions about the Armenian educational centers abroad and specifying the programs implemented by the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science.



“We need to form a new agenda for relations with the Diaspora, especially in education-related matters, and the results of this congress will contribute to that as well. The issues at hand vary from teaching methods and new programs to Western Armenian. I am certain we can discuss everything and find efficient solutions,” said Arayik Harutyunyan.



The 8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference will sum up on August 6.