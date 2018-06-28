Conference to Levon Khachikyan’s 100th anniversary kicks off

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Matenadaran opened today International Conference of Armenian Studies, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Levon Khachikyan, academician and Founding Director of Matenadaran.

“Matenadaran has been considered to be a unique structure from the day of its foundation, as it is equally a manuscript repository, library, scientific research institute and museum. The fact that we have this remarkable center, which perfectly combines medieval traditions and national sources, is first of all the achievement of Levon Khachikyan,” Director of Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan noted.

Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan said that this conference is among the most important events this year, dedicated to Armenian studies.

The conference will cover more than 70 reports on various directions of Armenian studies. The authors of the reports are scientists, invited from Italy France, Russia, U.S., Switzerland, Greece, Ukraine.

Book presentation will be held at the end of the conference on June 30.