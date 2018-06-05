Armenian Education Ministry to fight corruption without foreign grants

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has said that “the Ministry will take no grants to support the fight against corruption from any international organization”.

He has made that statement at the meeting with international partner organizations of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Office in Armenia.



“Various organizations have been giving large credits and grants to support the fight against corruption for years. Some of our international partners carry on with that policy despite lack of tangible results, which is surprising.



I would like to emphasize that we will take no grants supporting the fight against corruption from any international organization, because we find that eliminating corruption requires political will firstly, and the new government has that will,” said Arayik Harutyunyan.