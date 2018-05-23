892 views

French University of Armenia to expand activity



Yerevan /Mediamax/. French University of Armenia will expand the scope of activity and add one more department, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said today at the meeting with Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.

Jonathan Lacote noted that the university will need a new building to accommodate one more department.

Armenia to deepen French language studies


The parties agreed that Armenia and France have secured a guarantee of developing cooperation in education sector in the face of the French University and touched on education program with advanced curriculum in French for Armenian school students.

Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the Summit of La Francophonie, which Yerevan is to host this autumn, will give a new quality and prospects to education programs in particular.

