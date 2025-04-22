Residential house damaged in Khoznavar by Azerbaijani fire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Khoznavar settlement in Syunik region.

Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that as a result of the Azerbaijani fire, a solar water heater installed on the roof of one of the residential buildings was damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

“We call on the Azerbaijani side to investigate the fact of the shelling of a residential house in Khoznavar and to provide public explanations.

To note, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.