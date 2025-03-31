House in Khnatsakh damaged as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in Syunik region at around 00:50 a.m.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that a residential house was damaged as a result of Azerbaijani fire.

No casualties are reported.

“At the same time, we call on the Azerbaijani side to investigate the fact of the shelling of a residential house in the Khnatsakh settlement and to provide public explanations,” the Defense Ministry said in a news release.