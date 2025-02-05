Armenian mobile field hospital participates in “Combined Resolve-2025” exercise

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Within the framework of Armenia-US bilateral cooperation, the mobile field hospital of the Medical Battalion of the Military Medical Department of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense is participating in the "Combined Resolve-2025” multinational military exercise held at the U.S. military base in Hohenfels, Germany.

The press office of the Defense Ministry reports that “The medical staff of the Armenia’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. National Guard partners, are working in jointly formed groups to triage the wounded, provide emergency medical care, perform surgical interventions, and coordinate evacuations in difficult conditions.”