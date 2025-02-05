Armenian mobile field hospital participates in “Combined Resolve-2025” exercise

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Within the framework of Armenia-US bilateral cooperation, the mobile field hospital of the Medical Battalion of the Military Medical Department of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense is participating in the "Combined Resolve-2025” multinational military exercise held at the U.S. military base in Hohenfels, Germany.
The press office of the Defense Ministry reports that “The medical staff of the Armenia’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. National Guard partners, are working in jointly formed groups to triage the wounded, provide emergency medical care, perform surgical interventions, and coordinate evacuations in difficult conditions.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.