Pentagon head describes the visit of Armenian DM as “historic”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, described the visit of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, as “historic”.

The news release issued by the U.S. Secretary of Defense says that the two leaders met to discuss the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Armenia, which includes a longstanding partnership between Armenia’s Defense Ministry and the Kansas National Guard.

“Your visit is historic. Armenia extended its hand to the United States and I’m proud to host you here today,” Austin said as he welcomed his counterpart.

He added that the U.S. supports a sovereign, independent and prosperous Armenia and that relationship between the two nations continues to grow closer.

The secretary also noted that, over the past two years, the U.S. has provided Armenia with key security assistance used for armored ambulances, a cybersecurity operations center and a national training center.

Austin added that the U.S. plans to sustain the momentum in strengthening the relationship. He also emphasized the United States support for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

“We’re building on a strong foundation. Our troops served shoulder to shoulder during the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, and we continue to work together in the NATO Kosovo force. It is our first meeting, and we have a full agenda. I look forward to hearing about your vision for Armenia’s armed forces, and about the prospects for peace in the South Caucasus,” the head of the Pentagon said.