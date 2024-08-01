Armenian NSS Border Guard Troops have a new commander - Mediamax.am

Armenian NSS Border Guard Troops have a new commander


Photo: NSS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on the proposal of Armenia’s Prime Minister, President Vahagn Khachaturian signed a decree appointing Edgar Hunanyan as the commander of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service.

Prior to that, Edgar Hunanyan served as the first deputy chief of staff of the Border Guard Troops of the NSS.

 

The NSS Border Guard Troops have not had a commander since April 12, 2023.

