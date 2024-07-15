Joint Armenia-U.S. military exercise “Eagle Partner 2024” commence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 15th, the joint Armenia-U.S. military exercise, "Eagle Partner 2024,” commenced at the Military Academy named after Vazgen Sargsyan of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The Minister of Defense, Suren Papikyan, during the opening ceremony, highly valued the cooperation, which he said is aimed at enhancing the level of interoperability between units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations.

“I highly appreciate the work of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard, which has been a partner of Armenia for more than two decades. I also commend the military personnel of the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, representatives of the U.S. Embassy, and employees of the Armenian Ministry of Defense who participated in the effective planning of these exercises,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Defense reported that servicemembers from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard participate in the exercise.

“The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, and improve the readiness of the Armenian unit,” the ministry said in a news release.