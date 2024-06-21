Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia the remains of two servicemen - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia the remains of two servicemen


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 21, the Azerbaijani side handed over the remains of two Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side.

“The remains of two Armenian servicemen killed presumably during the two-day military actions in September 2022 have been handed over to Armenia,” Armenia’s National Security Service said in a news release.

