Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia the remains of two servicemen

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 21, the Azerbaijani side handed over the remains of two Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side.
“The remains of two Armenian servicemen killed presumably during the two-day military actions in September 2022 have been handed over to Armenia,” Armenia’s National Security Service said in a news release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.