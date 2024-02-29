Azerbaijani soldier neutralized in Tegh village

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 05:15 a.m. this morning the servicemen of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense neutralized an Azerbaijani serviceman when crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line in the border section of Tegh community of Syunik region.

Armenia’s National Security Service press office reported that the Azerbaijani soldier was armed with an AKM assault rifle and a magazine of bullets.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings under the relevant articles of the Armenia’s Criminal Code.

At the same time, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that their serviceman got lost in Lachin region due to bad weather conditions.