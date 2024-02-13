Two casualties and wounded reported on the Armenian side

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian side has reported about two casualties and wounded as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani military in the direction of Nerkin Hand.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said that it will come up with additional information later.
Starting from 05:30 a.m. today, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Nerkin Hand section.
