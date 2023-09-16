U.S. generals observe Armenian-U.S. joint exercise

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Major General Gregory Anderson, Commanding General, 10th Mountain Division, and Brigadier General Patrick Ellis, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations observed the Eagle Partner exercise at the Zar Training Area.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, who accompanied the generals, said:

“The Eagle Partner exercise is a testament to our longstanding partnership with Armenia and builds upon decades of successful peacekeeping and security cooperation.”

“Our ties with Armenia are multifaceted and cooperative. The U.S. has consistently extended military assistance to Armenia, especially in bolstering the nation’s capabilities in crucial areas such as nonproliferation and peacekeeping,” said Major General Anderson.

Eagle Partner is a peacekeeping training exercise in Armenia held in Armenia September 11-20. Approximately 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers participate in the exercise.