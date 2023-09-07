Armenian-U.S. joint exercise to be held in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian-U.S. joint exercise will be held in Armenia from September 11 to 20.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that “in the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise “Eagle Partner 2023” will be held in “Zar” Training Center and the N Training Center of the Ministry of Defense.

“The purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for the planned NATO/PfP “Operational Capabilities Concept” evaluation,” the ministry said in a news release.

The U.S. Department of Defense said in a news release that “this initiative aims to fortify our alliance with Armenia, focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.”

It also said that the exercise will involve approximately 85 U.S. personnel and 175 Armenian participants.