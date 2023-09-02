Armenian side reports about 2 casualties in Sotk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two Armenian servicemen have been killed, another one has been wounded as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian positions located in Sotk section.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that they will issue information about the killed servicemen, as well as the health condition of the wounded serviceman later.

Earlier, Armenia’s ministry reported about the intensive fire opened by the Azerbaijani side in the direction of the Armenian positions in Sotk section with the use of firearms and mortars.