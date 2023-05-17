NSS discovers a ton of cocaine imported to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Security Service (NSS) reports that about one ton of cocaine was imported into Armenia. The packages are in the National Security Service.

The news release of the NSS says that along with the fruit ordered from an Ecuador company by an Armenia-based fruit importing company, cocaine weighing about one ton (worth about 250 million euros) was imported to Armenia through the territory of the transit countries – the Republic of Panama, the Republic of Italy and Georgia. The drugs were discovered and are in the National Security Service.

On May 16 it was reported that the officials of the Customs Office of the Italian city of Gioia Tauro seized 2.7 tons of cocaine planned to be shipped to Armenia through the Georgian port of Batumi.

The packages with cocaine were hidden in two containers with bananas that were transported to Italy from Ecuador and were to be sent to Armenia.