Armenian MoD: Soldier gets lost, appears in Azerbaijani territory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that according to preliminary information, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Armenia got lost today and appeared in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan.

“On March 21, at around 12:20, soldier M. G., while transporting food by car to a combat base, in the conditions of poor visibility and fog, according to preliminary information, got lost and appeared in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan.

Search and rescue operations have started immediately, steps are being taken to confirm the presence of the serviceman in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan and to return him,” the ministry said in a news release.