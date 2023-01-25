Samvel Movsisyan appointed head of General Department of Intelligence at Armenia’s Armed Forces - Mediamax.am

656 views

Samvel Movsisyan appointed head of General Department of Intelligence at Armenia’s Armed Forces


Samvel Movsisyan
Samvel Movsisyan

Photo: iravaban.net


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Samvel Movsisyan has been appointed head of the General Department of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia and deputy head of the General Staff.

Prior to this appointment he was deputy head of the General Department of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

 

With another decree of the president Arakel Martikyan has been removed from the post of the  deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | January 25, 2023 13:46
Samvel Movsisyan appointed head of General Department of Intelligence at Armenia’s Armed Forces

Foreign Policy | January 25, 2023 10:17
Armenian FM: “Deployment of EU’s mission is about human security”

Foreign Policy | January 25, 2023 09:59
Mirzoyan says strong pressure on Azerbaijan is required
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023