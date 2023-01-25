Samvel Movsisyan appointed head of General Department of Intelligence at Armenia’s Armed Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Samvel Movsisyan has been appointed head of the General Department of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia and deputy head of the General Staff.

Prior to this appointment he was deputy head of the General Department of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

With another decree of the president Arakel Martikyan has been removed from the post of the deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.