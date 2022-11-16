US General due in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy of the United States European Command, will arrive in Yerevan today.

U.S. Embassy reports that during his two-day visit, Major General Lasica will meet with Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Chief of General Staff General Edward Asryan, and Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Major General Lasica will also participate in the opening of new barracks, dining facility, and conference room at the Zar Peacekeeping Training Area.