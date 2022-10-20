Azerbaijan opens fire from mortars in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime.
“At around 00:05, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The units of the armed forces of Armenia silenced the fire of the enemy,” the ministry said in a news release.
The ministry reports that no casualties have been recorded on the Armenian side, the situation is relatively stable.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.