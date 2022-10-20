Azerbaijan opens fire from mortars in the direction of Armenian positions - Mediamax.am

751 views

Azerbaijan opens fire from mortars in the direction of Armenian positions


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime.

“At around 00:05, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

 

The units of the armed forces of Armenia silenced the fire of the enemy,” the ministry said in a news release.

 

The ministry reports that no casualties have been recorded on the Armenian side, the situation is relatively stable.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 20, 2022 17:12
Azerbaijan says OSCE team has no mandate from the organization

Region | October 20, 2022 15:43
Aliyev and Erdogan open new airport in Zangelan

Foreign Policy | October 20, 2022 14:15
Iran’s FM to attend opening of Consulate in Armenia’s Kapan
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022