Azerbaijan opens fire from mortars in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime.

“At around 00:05, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The units of the armed forces of Armenia silenced the fire of the enemy,” the ministry said in a news release.

The ministry reports that no casualties have been recorded on the Armenian side, the situation is relatively stable.