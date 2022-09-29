India to supply missile systems to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. India will supply a “significant amount” of missile systems and other ammunition to Armenia.

Indian The Economic Times writes that the governments of the two countries signed a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia earlier this month.

According to the publication, the order includes the first-ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

India will also supply anti-tank rockets as well as Swathi radars used to track incoming artillery shells, mortars and rockets and give a pinpoint location of enemy launchers and positions.

The Economic Times writes that the total volume of supplies will reach about 244 million USD.