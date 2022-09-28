France to send delegation to assess the situation on the border - Mediamax.am

293 views

France to send delegation to assess the situation on the border


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Ministers of France and Armenia Sebastien Lecornu and Suren Papikyan discussed the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Sebastien Lecornu wrote about it on his Facebook page.

 

“Hostilities must end, and Azerbaijani forces must return to their initial positions. I have announced that a French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the situation,” the French defense minister wrote.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | September 28, 2022 09:58
France to send delegation to assess the situation on the border

Foreign Policy | September 28, 2022 09:42
Armen Grigoryan, Hikmet Hajiyev meet in the White House

Foreign Policy | September 27, 2022 16:30
Nikos Dendias: Countries trying to redefine maps will fail
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022