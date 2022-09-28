France to send delegation to assess the situation on the border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Ministers of France and Armenia Sebastien Lecornu and Suren Papikyan discussed the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.
Sebastien Lecornu wrote about it on his Facebook page.
“Hostilities must end, and Azerbaijani forces must return to their initial positions. I have announced that a French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the situation,” the French defense minister wrote.
