Security Council: Armenia will protect its independence in all available ways

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Security Council meeting was held today chaired by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The participants of the session adopted a statement that runs as follows:

“On the night of September 12-13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, using large-caliber weapons, artillery, rocket systems, and drones.

The number of dead and missing persons, as a result of the aggression, reaches 207, including 3 killed civilians, the whereabouts of 2 civilians is considered unknown, 293 servicemen and 3 civilians were wounded, 20 servicemen have been captured. There are evidences of cases of torture, mutilation of captured or killed Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijanis.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan targeted 36 settlements, including Goris, Sisian, Kapan, Jermuk, Vardenis, Tegh, Geghamasar communities, as a result of which 192 houses, 3 hotels, 2 schools, one medical facility, a banquet hall and 4 cattle farms were partially or completely destroyed. Seven electricity infrastructures, 5 water infrastructures, 3 gas pipelines, a bridge, 2 highways, a street were damaged. Two ambulances, 4 private cars were targeted.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan infiltrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia in several directions. Thanks to the persistent and heroic resistance of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the involvement of the international community, Azerbaijan’s attack was ceased, but the military-political situation remains tense.

The aggressive policy pursued by Azerbaijan aims to undermine the efforts directed toward establishment of peace in the region, opening regional communications, finding comprehensive settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and to impose forceful solutions on Armenia.

Having adopted the agenda of establishing peace and opening regional communications, Armenia considers the policy of threat and coercion carried out by Azerbaijan unacceptable.

The Security Council declares that Armenia will protect its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in all available ways. Azerbaijani troops must withdraw from the occupied territories of Armenia.

We call on the international community to continuously put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and to withdraw the troops, and we welcome all those countries and organizations that have adopted a clear position.

At the same time, we reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to be a responsible member of the international community.”