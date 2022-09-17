German deputy ambassador “shocked” by the destructions in Jermuk - Mediamax.am

German deputy ambassador “shocked” by the destructions in Jermuk



Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Deputy Chief of Mission, now Charge d'Affaires Erik Tintrup said he was “shocked” by the scenes of destruction he saw in Jermuk.

“Jermuk is a beautiful, peaceful resort located in beautiful nature. There were also German tourists here on Tuesday. It is almost a miracle that no one was killed, since artillery fire hit the restaurants and the cable kilometers away from the border, just a few hundred meters from the residential houses and hotels full of tourists,” Tintrup said on September 16, during a visit to Jermuk, as quoted by the German Embassy’s Facebook page.

 

He also reported that a German tourist was able to photograph the explosions from her hotel room, so close they were. “I am extremely concerned. We sympathize with the Armenian people,” Eric Tintrup said.

Comments

