German deputy ambassador “shocked” by the destructions in Jermuk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Deputy Chief of Mission, now Charge d'Affaires Erik Tintrup said he was “shocked” by the scenes of destruction he saw in Jermuk.
“Jermuk is a beautiful, peaceful resort located in beautiful nature. There were also German tourists here on Tuesday. It is almost a miracle that no one was killed, since artillery fire hit the restaurants and the cable kilometers away from the border, just a few hundred meters from the residential houses and hotels full of tourists,” Tintrup said on September 16, during a visit to Jermuk, as quoted by the German Embassy’s Facebook page.
He also reported that a German tourist was able to photograph the explosions from her hotel room, so close they were. “I am extremely concerned. We sympathize with the Armenian people,” Eric Tintrup said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.