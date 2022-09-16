Azerbaijanis under siege at the outskirts of Jermuk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan said today that the adversary reached Jermuk only with one group which has been cut off from the main unit.
“The group is surrounded by our units. The tactical situation is stable. As a result of our skillful actions this group will withdraw. We will not allow their viability, there is and will be no movement in our territory, they will not have water and food, and after losing viability, the group will retreat, joining the main units, which are far from outskirts of Jermuk,” the general said.
