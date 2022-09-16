Pashinyan: As of now, number of Armenian casualties reaches 135

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “as of now, the number of casualties of the Armenian side as a result of the recent Azerbaijani aggression has reached 135.”

“Painfully, this number is not final. We have many wounded,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan presented the operational situation, noting that the situation on the border is relatively calm.

“The ceasefire regime was mostly observed overnight. The armed forces are fulfilling the task they face,” Papikyan said.