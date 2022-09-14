Intensity of adversary’s aggression weakens in some directions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said that as of 12 a.m. the intensity of adversary’s aggression in some directions except for Jermuk and Verin Shorzha has essentially weakened.

“The adversary receives a worthy response. The armed forces of Armenia fulfills its task at its full,” the spokesperson said.

He reminded that this night the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted military and civil infrastructures, used combat UAVs, and in the morning they started intensive shelling. In particular, they targeted combat positions and border settlements in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha.