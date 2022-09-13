Armenian side suffers at least 49 casualties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaking at the National Assembly today Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that according to the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression the Armenian side has 49 casualties.

“Painfully, this number is not final,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the soldiers and officers “fought heroically.”

Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan’s attack in one or two directions continues, although the intensity of hostilities has reduced.