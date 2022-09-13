Armenian side suffers at least 49 casualties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaking at the National Assembly today Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that according to the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression the Armenian side has 49 casualties.
“Painfully, this number is not final,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the soldiers and officers “fought heroically.”
Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan’s attack in one or two directions continues, although the intensity of hostilities has reduced.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.