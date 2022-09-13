Azerbaijan attacks the sovereign territory of Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 13, around 00:05, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, using artillery, mortars and UAVs, opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at once.

The Ministry of Defense reports that the positions located in the direction of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled. Civilian infrastructures are also attacked.

“The claims of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that the shelling was started by the Armenian side are absolutely false. Moreover, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan was preparing an obvious information base for this provocation in recent days, which was evidenced by the misinformation published on a daily basis, allegedly regarding the shelling by the Armenian side,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As of 04:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained extremely tense.

The enemy continued to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and firearms of large caliberes.

“Azerbaijani units have taken positional advancement actions in some directions, fights for positions continue. The Armed Forces of Armenia give adequate response to the enemy and fulfill the combat tasks. Information about the casualties from the Armenian side are being verified,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

On September 13, in the administrative complex of the RA Ministry of Defense, the head of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Levon Ayvazyan, and the deputy head of the Chief Operational Department of the Armed Forces, colonel Albert Baghdadyan, met with the military attachés of foreign embassies accredited in the Republic of Armenia and presented the situation created as a result of the large-scale provocation of the Azerbaijani side.