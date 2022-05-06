Tonoyan: Army was ready to fight “with no step back” principle

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian ex-Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan stated that keeping him in custody “of course, has a political motive, and the prime minister himself said about it from the National Assembly tribune.”

“During my tenure with the prime minister, I have always maintained, in my opinion, reliable relations at the time of official and very difficult decisions. I can not assess the relations after the war as negative or tense, but keeping me in custody, of course, has a political motive, about which the prime minister himself spoke from the National Assembly tribune. It turned out that “politics” began to deal with me regardless of my will, desires and behavior,” Davit Tonoyan said, answering to News.am’s questions.

In response why he resigned from the post of the minister of defense Davit Tonoyan said:

“I did not resign and announced on the day of my resignation that “It is twice difficult for me to resign at the moment, because I am not in the habit of taking the easy and accepted path to avoid getting into a difficult situation, when serving or not serving the state and the people is at stake. I was guided by the same principle in the spring of 2018. But the current situation needs to be eased. And I want my resignation to be perceived in that logic.” I have nothing else to add now. "

Davit Tonoyan confirmed the words of the former Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan that on the fourth day of the war he had reported at the Security Council sitting about the need to stop the war within 2-3 days.

“I have mentioned previously, and now I reaffirm that the abovementioned statement was made, moreover, it was made not only in the Security Council sittings, and it was agreed with me as well. Nevertheless, the Armed Forces were ready to fight with “no step back” principle, regardless of the diplomatic efforts to end hostilities,” Tonoyan said.