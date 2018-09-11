Armenia wins the first prize again at NATO e-Learning Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Defense Ministry’s working group on distance learning has been awarded the first prize of NATO e-Learning Forum organized by the Allied Command Transformation (ACT).

The Defense Ministry said that the group lead by David Ghazaryan, coordinator of information management system of “Partnership for Peace” program and GlobalNet project, presented the ministry’s latest technological achievements with use of AI in the field of distance learning during the forum held on September 5-7.



The working group of Armenian Defense Ministry also received the first prize at e-Learning Forum in 2016.