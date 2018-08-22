Armenia to produce new models of Kalashnikov rifle

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated today that Armenia will produce new models of Kalashnikov rifles.

“Royalsys Engineering Director Davit Galstyan and Deputy Director of Kalashnikov Concern Andrei Baryshnikov signed an agreement on production of AK-12 and АK-15 new models in the Republic of Armenia,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.