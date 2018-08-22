No corruption manifestation exists in Police, Chief Osipyan says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of Armenian Police Valery Osipyan stated today that Armenian Police does no longer have corruption manifestations.

“Although I know that certain policemen may try to violate the rule, I assure that similar actions will be punished. Unfortunately, we will find people among us who may not perceive our statements against corruption with understanding,” Chief of Police said in a news conference.

He assured that “the Police will operate in even more transparent manner and the society will soon witness it.”

Touching upon the Police services to be provided during Yerevan City Council elections, Valery Osipyan noted that “we will register exclusive elections in the history of Armenia”.

“We will punish all those offering bribes and those accepting them,” he said, adding that the Police will not feel constrained.

The Police informed that they have already started the process of providing accurate voter lists.

“We try to fill the gaps. We should eradicate certain phenomena. Around 400k Yerevan citizens have already been checked, and the process will be continuous,” Valery Osipyan said.