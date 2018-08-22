Armenian Defense Minister meets Rosoboronexport Director General

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Within the frames of ARMY-2018 international military-technical forum and National Security Week conference today, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with Director General at Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.
According to MoD Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the sides discussed wide range of issues in military-technical cooperation.
