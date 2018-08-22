1019 views

Armenian Defense Minister meets Rosoboronexport Director General



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Within the frames of ARMY-2018 international military-technical forum and National Security Week conference today, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with Director General at Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Moscow

 

According to MoD Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the sides discussed wide range of issues in military-technical cooperation.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 22, 2018 09:50
Armenia ready to expand ties with Israel

Army and Police | August 21, 2018 13:12
Armenia to produce new models of Kalashnikov rifle

Army and Police | August 21, 2018 12:51
No corruption manifestation exists in Police, Chief Osipyan says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe