299 views

Armenian tank crew leads in Tank Biathlon in Russia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian tank crew has given the second individual performance in Tank Biathlon contest in the International Army Games 2018.

Armenian Defense Ministry said that Armenian tank crew members passed through all obstacle zones, hit 4 out of 5 targets and finished second, after the Kazakhstan team. However, Armenia is still top of its group by the results of two individual races.

Armenia’s military cooks sit third by the results of shooting and field kitchen contests, behind Russian and Kazakh crews.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | August 1, 2018 13:06
Armenian tank crew leads in Tank Biathlon in Russia

Foreign Policy | August 1, 2018 10:29
48 members of U.S. Сongress urge Trump to meet Armenian PM

Society | August 1, 2018 09:39
Armenian PM calls a rally on August 17
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe