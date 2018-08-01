Armenian tank crew leads in Tank Biathlon in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian tank crew has given the second individual performance in Tank Biathlon contest in the International Army Games 2018.

Armenian Defense Ministry said that Armenian tank crew members passed through all obstacle zones, hit 4 out of 5 targets and finished second, after the Kazakhstan team. However, Armenia is still top of its group by the results of two individual races.



Armenia’s military cooks sit third by the results of shooting and field kitchen contests, behind Russian and Kazakh crews.