Armenia and UN discuss joint peacekeeping efforts

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan held a series of meetings on peacekeeping with UN officials. Balayan met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix to discuss the implementation of Armenia’s peacekeeping commitments.

According to the Defense Ministry, the parties also exchanged views on the possibility of a different format of participation for Armenia in UN peacekeeping missions and the prospects of capacity assessment.

Balayan met with United Nations Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations Carlos Loitey as well. The UN official shared his appreciation for the quality and content of efforts that Armenia contributed to the UN peacekeeping missions. Balayan and Loitey also discussed Armenian army’s representation in the United Nations Office of Military Affairs.

Another meeting that Gabriel Balayan held in New York was with Ata Yenigun, Chief of Police Selection and Recruitment Section at United Nations.

The parties discussed Armenia’s probable involvement in assisting the police force during UN peacekeeping missions.