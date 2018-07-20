Armenian Armed Forces focus on obtaining modern weapons

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met today with young people from Armenian Diaspora who arrived in the republic in the framework of Birthright Armenia program.

According to the Defense Ministry, Tonoyan has talked with the participants and stressed the importance of interaction in defense sector between Armenians living in different countries.



Upon introducing the guests to the priorities in Armenian army’s activities and development, Davit Tonoyan has highlighted that the armed forces focus on obtaining modern weapons, particularly the types of weapons that would give Armenian soldiers a qualitative superiority over rivals.